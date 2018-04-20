African Development Bank organizes Workshop on Strengthening Role of Parliament in Combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 20 April 2018 - The African Development Bank will hold a Workshop on Strengthening the Role of Parliament in Combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa (IFFs) from 24 to 26 April 2018 in Abuja.

Since the approval of the Bank Group’s Policy on the Prevention of Illicit Financial Flows and its accompanying Strategic Framework and Action Plan in April 2017, the Bank has organized and/or participated in a number of Conferences and Workshops aimed at building the capacity of regional stakeholders to combat illicit financial flows.

The workshop will address the challenges and difficulties faced, and the good practices adopted, by experts and practitioners in African countries in their fight against illicit financial flows and in recovering the proceeds of crime from criminals, and the role that parliamentarians can play in facilitating the work of the practitioners.

Participants at the workshop will include Parliamentarians from the Bank’s regional member countries (RMCs), as well as national and international experts and practitioners in the field of taxation, financial crimes, and Financial Intelligence Units, among others, who are central to the Bank’s work on illicit financial flows.

The workshop’s expected outcomes include widespread awareness among parliamentarians on (i) their role in combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa; (ii) the role which they can play in translating the key recommendations of the HLP Report on Illicit Financial Flows into laws that respond to specific needs of their countries; and (iii) generation of ideas on how to initiate and/or deepen cooperation and synergies among parliamentarians on IFFs in the Banks RMCs.

What: Workshop on Strengthening Role of Parliament in Combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa

When: 24-26 April, 2018, 09:00 to 17:00

Where: Abuja Nigeria, Transcorp Hilton Hotel.