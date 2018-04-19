Photo Report: Nigeria's Meeting With Fitch Ratings Agency In Washington D.c.

Left to Right: Director of Portfolio Management Department, Debt Management Office (DMO), Oladele Afolabi; Representative of the Minister of Finance and Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha; Managing Director of Fitch Ratings Agency, Edward Parker, and Fitch Ratings Senior Director and Head of Emerging Europe Sovereign and Supranational Group, Paul Gamble, during a meeting between the Nigeria and officials of Fitch Ratings at the World Bank Headquarters, Washington D.C. on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Left to Right: Representative of the Minister of Finance and Director-General of Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; Managing Director of Fitch Ratings Agency, Edward Parker and Fitch Ratings Senior Director and Head of Emerging Europe Sovereign and Supranational Group, Paul Gamble, during a meeting between the Nigeria and officials of Fitch Ratings at the World Bank Headquarters, Washington D.C. on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Left to Right: Director of Portfolio Management Department, Debt Management Office (DMO), Oladele Afolabi; Representative of the Minister of Finance and Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha; Managing Director of Fitch Ratings Agency, Edward Parker, and Fitch Ratings Senior Director and Head of Emerging Europe Sovereign and Supranational Group, Paul Gamble, during a meeting between the Nigeria and officials of Fitch Ratings at the World Bank Headquarters, Washington D.C. on Thursday, 19th April, 2018