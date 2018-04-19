Nigerian youths not lazy, they must vote against Buhari in 2109 – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on youths in
Nigeria to show President Muhammadu Buhari that they were not lazy and
uneducated by voting against him in 2019, saying; “it is painful that
the President could describe youths in Nigeria that are daily
struggling to make a living under a harsh economy as lazy people.”
Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and
New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said; “Contrary to the
morale-killing comment of the President, Nigerian youths are
hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged
by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their
beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of
the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s.”
He said; “At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the
Army. At age 21 (two years in the army), he was commissioned a second
lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry
Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Within his 24 years in the Army, the
President was Governor of North Eastern State, Minister of Petroleum,
Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and
Head of State. Where can our youths get such opportunity today?
“Under his watch as Minister of Petroleum, N2.8 billion went missing
from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank in the United Kingdom.
That N2.8 billion as at that time is like $2.8 billion (over N1
trillion) now and here is he insulting the youths whose existence his
likes mortgaged.”
While telling the President to stop de-marketing Nigeria and its
people in foreign lands, Governor Fayose reminded Nigerians how he
(Buhari) said in an interview with UK Telegraph in February 2016 that
some Nigerians in the United Kingdom were disposed to criminality and
should not be granted asylum there.
The governor, who insisted that the negative foundation the likes of
President Buhari laid for Nigeria has made life impossible for the
youths, asked; “As Military Governor of the North Eastern State, what
difference did President Buhari make in the lives of youths in the
North?”
He described Buhari as an analogue President, saying; “There is no
connection between him and the youths because I doubt if he can even
use common android phone. One can't really blame the President; he
does not understand what is obtainable in the country anymore. That's
the reason he was still seeing West Germany and Deutschmark in 2015.”
Urging the youths to use their votes to send President Buhari out of
office in 2019, Governor Fayose said; “I did say before now that
majority of the youths that voted for President Buhari in 2015 never
knew who they were voting for because they did not experience him
(Buhari) as a Military ruler. Most of them were those that were born
in the 80s and they did not witness Buhari's clueless and draconian
government.
“Now that our youths have seen President Buhari and he has top his
cluelessness up by going to London to insult them by calling them lazy
and uneducated people, they should be prepared to vote against him
next year and installed a President that will value and respect them.”