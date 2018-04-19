Mace Saga in NASS: Doing Away With The Mace As Symbolism Of Parliamentary Authority

Indeed what happened in our Senate where the Mace was snatched by hired thugs is another parliamentary public relations disaster, and a pointer to the need for effective security devoid of eye service. It also reiterates the need for decorum by those put there to make laws.

Given this incident and those of some state assemblies in the past where Mace was snatched or used as weapon, our parliament may need to do away with the use of Mace.

Instead of using the Mace, let the charisma and leadership behaviours of the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Rep or that of a State House of Assembly, and other officers, symbolise and show authority.