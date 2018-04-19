Theresa May's advice on same-sex marriage, a call to destruction, MSSN tells Buhari

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has urged President Muhammad Buhari to discard British Prime Minister, Theresa May, advice on same-sex marriage.

The MSSN Lagos said this in a press statement to celebrate the 64th year of establishing the MSSN in Nigeria.

May had at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting holding in the British capital urged Nigeria and other countries to revoke laws banning same-sex marriage.

In the press statement signed by the Amir (President) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, President Buhari was asked to consider PM May's suggestion on same-sex marriage as "a mere freedom of expression".

He explained that considering such a suggestion would increase immorality and crimes in the country.

Ashafa frowned at the silence of the presidency on the matter, adding that "the president's silence is worrisome".

He appealed to President Buhari to continuously reiterate the position of Nigeria at all fora where such is discussed.

He also cautioned that Nigeria should not be lured by PM May's promise that the United Kingdom's will support any country that legalises same-sex marriage.

Ashafa said, "Theresa May's call for support of same-sex marriage is a mere wish and also an exercise of one's freedom of expression. To us, it has no effect. We know the position of Nigeria on same-sex, it remains an abomination and there is no doubt about it. It must not change. It is one of the factors helping to reduce crimes in Nigeria.

"Theresa and others with similar desire only need to remember that we are an independent nation with our own autonomy; our freedom of thought remains sacrosanct. The same-sex marriage ideology is a practice that should never happen in Nigeria.

"Here in Nigeria, our constitution recognises multiplicity of religion and God as the supreme being, and as such His forbiddens are consciously avoided. Same-sex marriage is unlawful, and it is so held. It is an abomination and a call to it is a call to destruction."

On 64th anniversary of the MSSN, Ashafa hailed the founders of the organisation.

He said the MSSN remains a veritable organisation for human development and empowerment.

While congratulating leaders of the MSSN, he urged them not to relent in impacting youths at the grassroots and other levels.