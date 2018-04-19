Nigerian Youths are Not Lazy. ADP Tells President Buhari

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) says its attention has been drawn to the comments of president Muhammadu Buhari at the CHOGM held in London where the president described Nigerian youths as lazy and those who want to sit down and do nothing because they feel that Nigeria is an oil producing nation.

The ADP Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, speaking during the commissioning of the party's secretariat in Alimosho on Thursday, said that he is shocked that a president of a country can make such derogatory remarks about his fellow citizens; citizens that he swore an oath to make lives better for.

He said that, at such a stage, it is expected of the president to use the opportunity to woo investors, clearly stating that our youths are equipped with skills that can help them make the best out of their investment but instead, our president decided to take a swipe at our young and vibrant population.

The party says that a country is assessed not by their old men but by their youths who are the strength and the builders of the said country. Adelaja also says that he is a youth and has seen how his fellow youths work menial jobs, put themselves through school and create wealth for themselves in a choking business environment like that of Nigeria presently under Buhari.

He argues further that for a man who has supervised the loss of over 10 million jobs since 2015, the comments are even more insulting. "I have never seen any group of people anywhere in the world more determined to make it against all odds than our youths," Adelaja said.

The ADP says that it is proud of the Nigerian youth and what they have been able to achieve thus far even without the least support from government noting that Nigerian youths are shining examples all over Africa and the world. The party says that it is proud of the exploits of the Nigerian youths in business, showbiz, entertainment, sports, education, music and every other sector where they have held their own.

The party says that this is why their focus is on the Nigerian youths who are the actual builders of any society. The party urges the youths in Nigeria to continue to shine in every field of their endeavour even as they register to get their PVCs to be able to vote in youth friendly leaders in the coming elections.