APC Fix May 14, 2018 for National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed May 14, 2018 for its national convention in Abuja.

A statement issued by the organising secretary of the APC, Mr. Osita Izunaso said ward congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

He added that the schedule of the party Congresses indicated that local government area congresses would hold on May 5, with appeal arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

While May 9 is scheduled for the state congress across the country to elect executive committees and

May 10 for hearing of appeal that may arise from the conduct of the state congresses.

The committee is chaired by the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar while the Ondo State governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu serves as the deputy chairman, and Ben Uwajumogwu as secretary.

Also included in the committee are ten other governors namely Chief Rochas Okorocha of Imo state , Alhaji Kashim Shettima of Borno state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari of katsina state, Mr. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state.

Others include Alhaji Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Mr. Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Alhaji Bindo Jibrilla of Adamawa state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Mr. Godwin Ibaseki of Edo state.