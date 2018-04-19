Orlu Zone for 24 Years, E-e-uh Daa!

An Ijebu-Ode born Pastor and founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Sunday Adelaja, defined equity as “the quality of citizens of a given society to relate to each other in fairness and impartiality.” His definiends have quality, relationship, fairness and impartiality as central in the definition. Fairness is the quality of being fair or just, while impartiality is the quality of not being biased and not favouring one person or side, more than another. In all, equity is a relational disposition in interhuman domain that ought to follow expected quality of evenness. The implication and application of these concepts are lacking in Imo politics, wherein like Rick Riordan, the present day politicians in Imo State conceive fairness not to mean ‘everyone gets the same,’ but that ‘everyone gets what they need.’

Equity and fairness in shifts on political leadership of the Executive arm of government lacks in Imo State, and has debased quality. Imo State has an outstanding equity charter, where power is rotated among the three component senatorial districts, ensuring the provenance of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and Speaker of the House Assembly from each of the districts and in interchanging manner amongst Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri senatorial zones.

Since the resumption of democracy in 1979 (shortly after the creation of Imo State in 1976), the Okigwe zone (Imo North, SD/048/IM) has produced Governors that ruled Imo State from October 1, 1979 to December 31, 1983 (4 years, and 3 months into the Second Tenure) under Dr Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe (of Avutu, Obowo LGA), and from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2011 (4 years) under Chief Ikedi Godson Ohakim (of Okohia, Isiala Mbano LGA), all making it 8 years and 3 months for Okigwe zone.

On the other hand, Orlu zone (Imo West, SD/047/IM) has produced Governors that ruled Imo State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 (8 years) under Chief Achike Udenwa (of Amaifeke, Orlu LGA), and from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2015 (8 years) under Owelle Rochas Anayo Ethelbert Okorocha (of Okpoko, Ideato South LGA).

Owerri zone (Imo East, SD/046/IM) has on the contrary produced a Governor that ruled Imo State from January 2, 1992 to November 17, 1993 (22 months and 2 weeks) under Barr Evan Enwerem (of Atta, Ikeduru LGA). Ever since then, Owerri zone has bred the best class of politicians in the State, but has not been allowed in the equity charter of the State to rule Imo, by either its previous frontline gubernatorial aspirants standing firm on their ambitions or the other two senatorial zones giving the zone the needed overwhelming support, to ensure equity in the State leadership and its accompanying fairness.

Accordingly, the Owerri senatorial zone produced Barr Humphrey Anumudu in 1999 as frontline gubernatorial candidate in the PDP, but was forced to step out for Chief Achike Udenwa of Orlu zone by the collective Imo think-tank, because of the equity charter, and Udenwa ruled Imo for 8 years under the PDP. Also, Chief Martin Agbaso’s gubernatorial victory was rubbished in 2007 by same Achike Udenwa’s zeal to maintain the equity charter in favour of Okigwe zone, during the PDP guber battle between Engr. Charles Ugwu and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, and the en suit power tussle that made the Agbaso-led APGA, which from all indications won the 2007 gubernatorial elections, lose the Owerri zone’s grab for the seat. Udenwa made sure the equity charter stood and it favoured an Okigwe candidate which turn it was said to be then, outside the warring Ugwu and Araraume, and Owerri zone stood still behind his decision. He decided and manipulated the maintenance of the equity charter from which platform he entered as Governor.

Early 2010, Sir Martin Agbaso gathered momentum for the governorship race again in favour of Owerri zone come 2011, but lost the staying power and courage to be, given what he passed through in 2007, and thus handed over the APGA gubernatorial ticket under the palms of Owerri zone to Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as he despaired on the possibility of one winning an incumbent then, and also saw it as a better option to avenge Sir Ikedi Ohakim on what his course made him suffer in 2007. So he rose in fury and Rochas received overwhelming support of the Agbasos and the entire Owerri zone; he contested and won, thus ruled Imo since then till date.

In 2014/15, Owerri gubernatorial aspirants filled up the whole parties in the State and were frontline aspirants in the PDP, APGA, UPP, LP, etc, but did not succeed because of the incumbent Governor’s might that assured his return for the second tenure in office, which Owerri zone despite having their numerous sons contesting for same post, contributed immensely to his success. It was only in APC that gubernatorial aspirants from Owerri zone did not flood as Rochas assured Owerri politicians that after his second tenure, Owerri zone takes over.

Given the above sacrifices, the hour has come. As D.H Lawrence said, “Ethics and equity and the principles of justice do not change with the calendar.” Now is the payback time, and his regime is judiciously coming to the end. Rochas is under serious obligation to honour his words and live true to his promises. Of a truth, I laugh when he is criticised over Uche Nwosu’s gubernatorial support. For sure, it lays healthier in the Governor’s mind and conscience that it is Owerri zone’s turn to produce the next Governor of the State. He knows it very well and believes in it. If I am not sure of Rochas in anything, at least I am sure he never fails on his words; he remembers his assurance to Owerri zone and will live true to it. He is a grand master of modern politics! It is suicidal to climb, push the ladder down and burn it.

Nevertheless, it is doubtful that Rochas does not know that there is equity charter, which got truncated by his emergence, and has to be corrected back by him too; a duty he must not fail to execute. It is doubtful that he is indisposed to finding good successor for the post among the crop of politicians in Owerri zone, from up to the last politician he knows, or has met or groomed. It is doubtful that Rochas will not finally back an Owerri zone APC gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming primaries for the governorship race, given the constant turnouts and unfolding of realities about his choice of Uche Nwosu. It is doubtful if Rochas is not really testing the faith of some of his close political confidants, with the Uche Nwosu’s support, and will use the acquired structure to make sure that the emerged candidate remains in the stream of power at his exit. It is on this note that Barr Chima Anozie (Home Base) and Sir Jude Ejiogu, as well as Prince Eze Madumere stand high for the Douglas House come 2019 than every other guber candidate in the State no matter the party, and must each, prepare themselves for the last show down, for one of them will bear the APC ticket and flag soonest.

It is doubtful that Rochas does not know that Owerri zone and their sympathisers may form mega merger and defections after the primaries, to fight and ensure the zone wins, given the present days’ plights the Owerri federal constituency is suffering from the incumbent Governor, which together with the over-heated APC party politics, have spoiled the fortunes of Uche Nwosu. If the zone fails on this, it is scornful and a grand proof of their foolishness. It is on this note that Benjamin Franklin remarked that “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

It is also doubtful that assuming it Uche Nwosu travelled outside the country for two years from now, that Governor Okorocha would not find a very worthy successor in Owerri zone which turn it is now, other than Uche Nwosu from Orlu zone. It is doubtful too, if Rochas does not have alternative to Nwosu if his plan fails and that the alternative has been tested and trusted. It is doubtful if all those flooding to endorse Uche Nwosu are not out to do him what Imo politicians did to Ikedi Ohakim in 2007 and Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, in their bid to run a second tenure.

Endorsement is on the face, while voting of candidates deeply reposes in the mind and heart of the delegates. It is doubtful if Rochas does not know this? It is doubtful if the endorsing marshals and self-enrolling delegates are not playing “a na emere nwanyi, o na emere onye di ya mma.” After all it’s all Imo money that is being shared. The gods are wise! It is very certain that without the oath-taking technique of Araraume being adopted by Uche Nwosu, the delegates collated for him will collect N1million each from him and vote a cherished APC co-contestant from Owerri zone with ordinary N20,000. The turnout of events in the State, in Imo APC and rivalries ought to convince Rochas that things have fallen apart and his centre cannot hold, and thus the need to make decisive turn.

These doubts apart, the manner Owerri zone- Its gubernatorial aspirants, party plinths and delegates are being bore and present themselves, gives some prelude to the possible APC-exit from Government House, as the embers of sabotage and infiltrations are bitterly fanned and have invaded, engulfed and swallowed the structures and strategies for the electioneering campaign and bid of the Governor’s delight, Uche Nwosu. Perhaps he does not know of the recent continuous developments and still lives in the euphoria of adoptions and endorsements. Of a truth, a grand chute lurks, and it is very inimical to the wellbeing of the ruling party, APC in Imo State. Its remedy is a fast adjustment on the choice of candidate, and thus alternating an Owerri APC guber aspirant whom Rochas trust, in place Uche Nwosu, and bargaining the later for Deputy Governor, which is not bad.

Nonetheless, it is an observable fact that most Owerri zone apex politicians and guber aspirants in APC are not working as if the disparity in the charter of equity for power shifts in the State touches them. If it does, what is the essence of Owerri zone lawmakers’ endorsement of an Orlu Zone man (Uche Nwosu), without their peoples consent, and till now there are no counter reactions from their constituencies, calling them back for query? The adoption and endorsement madness that has swallowed the State, especially the Owerri zone, making them endorse another Orlu zone gubernatorial aspirant, and adopt him as Owerri zone indigene as Chief Martin Agbaso did in 2010, for private benefits and reasons, is utter madness.

Of a truth, for Orlu zone to rule Imo State for 24 years would be E-uh daa! And it is such for both Owerri zone politicians and delegates, as well as for the domineering Orlu zone. Lists of delegates in APC are flying high, sponsored by Orlu and Okiwge gubernatorial aspirants, how many lists have flown from Owerri zone aspirants? Who is harmonizing the numerous lists? And now that all the flying lists are back to status quo, obeying Sir Isaac Newton’s law of gravity, can Owerri zone profit, as the coast is clear for them?

All the same, lists or no list; harmonisations or no harmonisation, it is certain that the emergent delegates will not be imported from outside into the delegates’ hall for election. It is incumbent for Owerri zone delegates and the rest delegates from other zones who are for the charter of equity, to collect the pepper and tomatoes they bring, and vote their conscience for equity, fairness and justice to stand firm in the State. For who goes to equity must go with clean hands. The pepper and tomatoes are Imo patrimonies that were privatized, and time has come for their judicious distribution, as it is said “Ihe akpachatara n’agiga ite, na-ala n’agiga onu.”

There are now serious incurable infiltrations and grand sabotages that chagrin in Uche Nwosu’s camp, and it is a prelude to the grand chute. Given this continuous unveiling reality, it will be ‘e-uh daa’ for any politician in Owerri zone to be sponsored for the gubernatorial primaries in order to draw dispositional success for Orlu or Okigwe candidates in APC, (and even in PDP and APGA). E-uh daa! If Owerri zone fails again and Orlu rules Imo for 24 years, what will we tell our children from the mouths of posterity? Where is the dignity of the famous Owerri, which in decades back, made many LGAs in Imo today to answer Ndi Owere when they go outside the State? Is Owere wu oke mba gone? Owere, e-uh daa!