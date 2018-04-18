APC condemns invasion of Senate Chambers, says its affront on democracy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the invasion of the Senate and the theft of the mace is an attack on Nigeria's democracy.

The party's comment comes after unidentified hoodlum on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings, carrying away the symbol of authority (mace).

The party, however, referred to the action by the invaders as an “attack on Nigeria's democracy”.

In a statement by the spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, the action is a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly and has called on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We, therefore, call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice”.