Olusosun: Police Destroys Shanties Built By Miscreants On Site

In furtherance to yesterday’s effort by the State Government to rid the Olusosun dumpsite off illegal occupants and miscreants, a joint operation which consist of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad, Task Force, LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service and men from different unit of the Lagos State Police Command today, brought down shanties built on the site.

The operation which lasted over 5 hours saw men destroying all the illegal shanties built by the miscreants and used as criminal hideout over the years.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government had earlier last month shut down the Olusosun dump site after a massive fire emerged from the garbage causing many residents to flee their abode.

Recovered at the site today were one improvised gun, one toy gun, knives and cutlasses.