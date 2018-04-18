Delta Government Debunks News Of 78 Deaths From Strange Disease

The Delta State government has denied the rumour of death of 78 persons from a strange disease in the state published by an unidentified online news source.

“The Ministry of Health would want to categorically state that no such strange disease suspected to be pile has claimed any life and no such disease also have been reported by anyone in any health facility in the State”.

This is contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the Ministry of Health, Mr Ojebo Donald, where the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Dr. Mordi Ononye , said, “It is pertinent to note that the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the twenty-five Local Government Areas have not received complaints/reports in any of the health facilities in Delta State hence the claim in the said publication that thirteen out of the twenty-five local Government Councils has recorded such cases is baseless and untrue”.

According to the release, “The Ministry also wishes to state that at no time did the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye issue any statement or interview on the said outbreak as claimed by the author of the said on-line publication.

“It is also untrue that such cases have been reported at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, as claimed also by the author which stated that some affected persons are receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the earlier activated State Rapid Response Team, sensitized/mobilized Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DNSOs) during the Lassa fever cases in all the twenty-five Local Government Areas of the State in collaboration with the World Health Organization amongst others are still on red alert and prepared to respond to emergencies wherever they may occur in the State.

“The Delta State Ministry of Health is therefore calling on Deltans and residents alike not to panic as there is no truth in the said publication which is just a figment of the imagination of the author of the said online publication which is aimed at causing undue panic in the State”, the release added.