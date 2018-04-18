TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 18 April 2018 14:37 CET

Elizabeth Solaru is coming to the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair

By Adekunle Olushola
Baking aficionado and founder of Elizabeth's Cake Emporium, Elizabeth Solaru will be at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to facilitate a Masterclass on how to make great wedding cakes.

Elizabeth was recently named as one of the world's "Masterful 100."

Her creations have been featured in numerous international publications including Wedluxe, Strictly Weddings and The Telegraph, amongst several others.

Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium is regarded as one of the best wedding cake companies in the world. The company creates beautifully handcrafted cakes that are adorned with the most realistic edible jewelry, sugar flowers, lace, pearls and gems.

Elizabeth regularly features on BBC and Sky TV and is the only three-time winner of The Great Cake Bake, a show which features the best wedding cake makers in the UK.

If you would like to attend Elizabeth’s class at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair, which holds on Tuesday, May 1st click here to register.

