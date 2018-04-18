Army Declares Five Suspects Wanted

In line with the on going Military exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Taraba State, five (5) suspects are hereby declared wanted for their alleged roles in the killings in Takum Local Government Area in particular and Taraba State in general.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Headquarters Abuja in a statement Wednesday said those declared wanted include:

1. Mr Tanko Adiku Dantayi,

2. Mr Kurusi Danladi,

3. Mr Chindo

4. Mr Big Olumba and

5. One known as Chairman Poko,

The statement also appealed to the general public to always give useful and timely information to the security agencies for prompt action.