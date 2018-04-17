A 20 Old Youth Dies In Maiduguri Based Politician's Resident.... Aspolice Foiled Suicide Attack On Idps Camp

A 20 year old Mustapha Babagana was stabbed to death at the residen of a Maiduguri Based politician at a political gathering on Sunday, which attracted large number of people. Confirming the incident to newsmen in his office at the Borno state Police headquarters onTuesday, the state Commissioner of Police Mr. Damain Chukwu said the Politician, One Grema Terab wrote to the command, requesting for police protection but was advised to take the

gathering to public locations such as Hotels, schools and other public places but did not hid to the advice and insisted that it was a family meeting. He said “on Saturday 15th April 2018, I received a letter from One Grema Terab requesting to hold a political meeting in his House at Damboa road GRA. I advised him to go to public place to hold the meeting, so that we will give him Police protection, as he is not entitled to police protection as an individual but insisted it was family a meeting”.

“As police, we have send our plain cloth detectives to the meeting and during that meeting there was stamped, where one Mustapha Babagana was stabbed to death. We immediately sent our men to the scene where they recovered the corpse in the pool of his blood and some political related items, the CP added. He said “so far 24 persons have

been arrested in connection with the incident, while the police is still on the trail of the convener of the meeting to come and answer some questions. I therefore advised him to come forward to come and answer some question, which will assist us in further investigations. If not, the police will be forced to declare him wanted.”

In another development a suicide bomb attack on Bakasi IDP camp was foiled by the police in Maiduguri. Speaking on the foiled suicide attack, the CP said the police have arrested a 13 year old Zara Idris trying to infiltrate Bakasi IDP camp but was sighted by vigilant IDPs who promptly report to police where the police EOD were deployed to the area with a view to condone and arrest the suicide bomber He said “I am happy that now people have became security conscious, if not she would have penetrated the camp and cause havoc. During our investigations, Zara revealed that they were four in Number and they were brought and dropped through Molai village. The police are still on the trail of the reaming three bombers.”