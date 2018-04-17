Abuja Metro Rail To Be Ready For Operation April 2018

The 45-kilometer long Abuja Light Rail is ready for operation despite the delay at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Station which was expected to be ready this month.

The Transport Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Kayode Opeifa revealed this while explaining further that Lot A and Lot 3 of the entire stretch that terminates at Gbazango area was ready for operation.

According to him, the project was expected to be ready since December 2017 but was held up at the Abuja international airport where there was the need for the train station and terminal to be put in place in order for the train to run.

“We are told that will be ready this month and the train terminal of just 20 metres link is ready, and that the president will inaugurate it, “ Opeifa said.

Mr. Kayode added that 12 stations, 21 operational offices, 13 bridges, 50 culverts and nine pedestrian overpasses were already completed and ready for use.

It will be recalled that the light rail was said to be unique as the first rail in the country without pedestrian crossing as it will pass through about 12 satellite towns and will also boost socio economic activities of the satellite towns and their environs.