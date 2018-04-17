2019: Apc Represents Ideal Democratic Party In Nigeria – Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has said that All Progressives Congress remains the most democratic political party that has remained consistent in its stance for democratic ideals.

Prince Madumere made the assertion while fielding questions from some newsmen shortly after arriving Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Prince Madumere advised those advancing campaign of calumny against the party to have a rethink, saying the party is blessed with patriots and unrepentant democrats who are ready to go the extra mile to ensure the party maintains its democratic principles, on which it was founded on.

“For those who predicted doom for our great party, they better think twice. We have the requisite mechanism to go around whatever we have as a challenge. Challenges are no misnomer in any association of men. What matters is the approach towards resolving those challenges. I therefore salute the leadership of our party led by President Muhammadu Buhari for adopting solution option to ensuring that the party is not found shrouded in the same mistakes others have made in the past.”

He hailed every leader of the party who had in one way or the order contributed towards ensuring that the party is being stabilized with a view to positioning it to win election

On his governorship ambition, he said he is on course. In his explanation, he said: Like I have always said, I am in the race because of my vision for the State. You know that I am still the Deputy Governor at the moment and part of the present government. However, I appreciate my limitations. For instance in education, I will ensure we add value to what we have at the moment if Imo people consider me worthy to serve them. We have tried as a government in the area of making education available to every child in the State by implementing universal basic education policy and also going the extra mile to ensure we make education free at all levels. We made sacrifices to achieve it. It is a huge legacy with far reaching impact.

However, research is cumulative and a continuum so is policy because it is also research based. Of course, some of the policies are undergoing evaluation to find if actually the real essence of education and its expected value to the polity is being realized. Education is the nucleus of today’s world because best world economies are driven by knowledge that is technologically based and I don’t see why we cannot compete with the resources we have in the State. Education must be environmental sensitive if we must succeed as a people and as a nation.”

Prince Madumere argued that such approach is the only way the State and the country can groom graduate entrepreneurs who will not only create value for themselves but would create job opportunities in their different enterprises.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media