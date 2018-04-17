Olusosun Dumpsite: Police Arrest 80, Recovers Toy Gun, Weapons From Site

Lagos State Police have arrested over 80 miscreants, recovered a toy gun, 6 butchers’ knives, 21 kitchen knives, 9 hammers, substances suspected to be cannabis and other dangerous weapons from Olusosun Dumpsite squatters.

The police team, comprising of officers drawn from Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Taskforce, Counter Terrorism Unit, Alausa Police Station and other police formations, stormed the dumpsite early today to eject the squatters who had already built shades, where they dwell.

The miscreants in a bid to resist police arrest, set fire on the dump to discard the operatives from carrying out the clearing of the site as directed by the State Government but couldn’t do much before they were arrested.

Recovered from the shades built by the squatters were a toy gun, 23 pieces of fake US dollars, 3 cutlasses, 21 kitchen knives, 6 butchers’ knives, 9 hammers, 5 reflective jackets, substances suspected to be cannabis, charms among others.

It could be recalled that weeks ago, there was a rapid fire outbreak at the dump site which lasted for days and causing a lot of health hazards to Lagosians living within the vicinity.

Investigations during the period revealed that the fire was caused by the miscreants occupying the dumpsite illegally and as a result, the State Government ordered a close down of the dumpsite to forestall any further environmental disaster.