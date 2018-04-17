Atiku Spreads Tentacle, Inaugurate Street-To-Street Support Group 

A group under the auspices of Street-to-Street Support Initiative For Atiku, has urged former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to as a matter of necessity declare his intention to contest for the number one coveted office of the President.

Delta State Director, Street-to-Street Support Initiative For Atiku Barr. Kiniovo Esievo, in an address presented at the elaborate inauguration ceremony held in the oil rich city of Warri, said that Alhaji Atiku, remains the most qualified Nigerian to occupy the exalted office come 2019, just as he called on the newly inaugurated executive to go to the grassroots and start mobilizing the people.

Barr Esievo explaining further on reasons why Nigerians must trust Alhaji Atiku for the plum job, said as former Vice President and renowned successful businessman, stressed that Alhaji Atiku has the experience, the brain, the charisma and courage to fix Nigeria's teething problem.

“We see him as a man with vision that can take Nigeria out of its economic woes. A man that can give us electricity, food, employment, more refineries. A man that can raise the bar for Nigerians.

“A man that can stop the massacre by herdsmen, build more refineries and put an end to scarcity of fuel and give us a lower price. A man that can build on the foreign reserve and raise Naira to an enviable end. A man that can key into modern economic ideas to enhance our National development. A man with progressive and detective idea”.

The National President of the Street 2 Street Support Initiative for Atiku, Dr. Wabara Emeka, insisted on the People's Democratic Party (PDP), must look in the direction of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if indeed we are serious about the project “Return PDP back to Aso Rock”.

Dr. Wabara stated that, “We have to give him our ticket, because Nigerians have made up their minds that come 2019 presidential election, Atiku is the People's choice. I urge the PDP to do the right thing and so that Nigerians will seal the deal with their PVC's come 2019”.

“In Atiku, we have found a renewed hope for teaming hungry Nigerians. In Waziri Adamawa, we have found hope for all our pothole riddled highways. In Atiku, hope is rekindled for high quality and affordable education for our children. In Atiku efficient and effective transport system is assured.

“In Atiku, our focus will be on Nigeria's human development because there lies the wealth of the nation. In Atiku, we have a man with human heart. Under Atiku's presidency, we are assured that our fundamental human rights will be respected as a people. In Atiku, hope 2019, is a reality”.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Woman Leader, Chief (Mrs.) Tessy Torru, who was the Quest of Honour, also joined in the call for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to immediately declare his intention. She charged the newly inaugurated executive not to sleep until every Deltans is conscious of Atiku's capacity to fix our challenges.

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, in Delta State, Chief Ufuoma Charles Obule praised Alhaji Atiku Abubakar saying as an astute politician and successful business man, he has the ability to rule Nigeria.

Obule seized the opportunity to also canvas for the re-election bid of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as informed the gathering of his own senatorial ambition to represent the people of Delta Central Senatorial District in the red chambers.

Members of the newly inaugurated Delta State Chapter of the Street to Street Support Initiative for Atiku 2019 includes, Barr. Kiniovo Esievo, Director, Prince Jay Obels, Director of Operations, Mr. Wilson Titigbe, Abuja Correspondent, Comrade Michael Evwerhamre, Secretary, Mr. Oliver.O. Emadiji, Assistant Secretary, Mr. Moses Owhotemu, Publicity Secretary and Mrs. Edith Oyibode, Women Leader, amongst others.