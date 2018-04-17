Rainstorm Pulls Building Roof, Destroy Several Others in Delta Community

Residents of Emevor Community, Isoko north local government area of Delta State were left in shock after it rained cat and dog, with a storming wind which shattered building roofs including the popular James Wecnh Grammar School, Emevor.

The cloudburst also affected a building belonging to a retired Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and chairman, Emevor Council of Chiefs, Chief Joseph Ogedegbe, leaving a high tension wire on his roof.

The downpour which also scattered the roof of Heros of Faith Ministry, residents said occurred Thursday at about 8:00pm on the fateful day leaving several other buildings in devastation while electric polls and wires from the high tension wires belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), were not left out.

The Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Barr Ernest Ogwizzy, who was on a sight-seeing to the community Monday, assured residents especially those whose buildings were affected of government’s commitment to ameliorate their sufferings.

Speaking at the Palace of Emevor monarch, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Ovie Solomon Onovughakpo, Ekama I, the Odion of Emevor Kingdom, Barr Ogwizzy said, “we are here to take stock of what happened and also have on the spot assessment”, adding that the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa,sympathizes with them.

He assured the king that the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), would send some relief materials to help cushion the effect of the thunderstorm.

In his response, the traditional ruler, HRM Onovughakpo, Ekama I, the Odion of Emevor kingdom, noted with pleasure the timely response of the state government, saying, “when something happened to you and people come to identify with you, it means you are important”, adding that the community is waiting to hear from the state government.

Earlier, the Commissioner and his team from SEMA led by the Director were conducted round the community by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of Emevor Progressive Union (EPU), Mr Johnson Ojo, community leaders and Councilors in the local government area.