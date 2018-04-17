Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram Terrorists In Multiple Ambushes, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole conducting blocking and clearance operations to track down and neutralise Boko Haram insurgents fleeing from the Sambisa forest have killed 7 Boko Haram insurgents Friday in multiple ambushes sprung against the fleeing insurgents by the gallant troops.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement Sunday said the troops, yesterday successfully sprung an ambush against pocket of Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped troops' onslaught in the Sambisa region,.

The insurgents who were escaping through Kusheri Ardodam along Magumeri in Borno State were engaged by troops, who killed 2 of the insurgent's.

The troops also recovered 2 AK 47 rifles, 3 Magazines and 18 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO type ammunition.

In a related operation, troops have also successfully staged an ambush against fleeing elements of the Boko Haram terrorists group along a remote track in Mafa, neutralising 2 insurgents and recovering one AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines and one bicycle.

Troops also successfully ambushed the fleeing insurgents in the general area of Multe Lawanti, South of Furfur in Damboa, Borno state.

During the ambush, troops killed 3 Boko Haram insurgents and recovered one AK 47 rifle , 3 motorcycles, 2 bicycles, spanners and clothing.

In a sting operation, vigilant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday arrested a member of the Boko Haram terrorists group while transiting along Cross Kauwa in the northern region of Borno State.

Modu Chari, was on an espionage mission when he was nabbed by troops. Further investigations reveal that Modu is an active member of the El Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

The ferocity of the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations to rid the North East of Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves has further suffocated the terrorists group, hence its resort to suicide attacks on innocent civilians.

It is crucial therefore to draw the attention of the general public to the terrorists' callous resort to the use of diverse types of Improvised Explosive Devices to attack vulnerable civilians in their bid to instill fear and awe amongst the populace in order to remain relevant.

Members of the general public are therefore urged to be alert and vigilant as they carry on with their daily activities in their communities and business places, in order to discern strange faces as well as suspicious movements and activities and report same to appropriate security agencies.