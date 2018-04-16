Kabiru Rabiu At The Africa Sugar Conference

The 8th Africa Sugar Conference was held on April 10 – 12, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya with the GROUP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (GED) OF BUA GROUP, KABIRU RABIU, in attendance with other participants representing millers, refiners, traders, government, and industry bodies.

At the plenary session with other renowned Africa business leaders, Kabiru Rabiu gave insights on how to develop Africa’s sugar industry.

According to Kabiru Rabiu, Africa’s Business Leaders and investors also needs to form a strong synergy to tackle the problems of the continent. This is in line with the charge made by the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu at the Africa CEO Awards.

L - R: Dave Meadows, Director, Strategic Development & Business Excellence Agri Processing, Tongaat Hulett, South Africa; Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director BUA Group, Nigeria and Gavin Dalgleish, Group Managing Director ILLOVO sugar during the plenary session at the 8th Africa Sugar Conference 2018 in Kenya.

L - R: Hitham Elebaid, Business Planning Head, White Nile Sugar Company, Sudan; Dave Meadows, Director, Strategic Development & Business Excellence Agri Processing, Tongaat Hulett, South Africa; Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director BUA Group, Nigeria; Gavin Dalgleish, Group Managing Director ILLOVO sugar, South Africa and Jose Orive, Executive Director, International Sugar Organization (ISO)at the 8th Africa Sugar Conference 2018 in Kenya.