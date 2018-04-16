TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 16 April 2018 06:40 CET

President Buhari meets with Tinubu in London

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met in London  on Sunday .

The meeting was made public by the Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, on his tweeter handle, @BashirAhmad , in Abuja.

According to New Edition, the tweet reads:  “President Muhammadu Buhari receives national leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaba) today in London.''

The subject of the meeting was not disclosed but it is believed to be in connection with the party’s coming convention and the permutations ahead of 2019.


THE PIROT CAN CONTROLL THE COCKPIT AS WELL AS THE PLANE BUT HE CANNOT CONTROLL THE WEATHER.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists