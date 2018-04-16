President Buhari meets with Tinubu in London

President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met in London on Sunday .

The meeting was made public by the Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, on his tweeter handle, @BashirAhmad , in Abuja.

According to New Edition, the tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives national leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaba) today in London.''

The subject of the meeting was not disclosed but it is believed to be in connection with the party’s coming convention and the permutations ahead of 2019.