Delta Police Foil Explosion On Chevron Flow Station

Personnel from the Delta State Police Command have thwarted what would have been another major setback in the economy of the state especially allocations accruing to the state from the Federal Government as hoodlums allegedly planted Improvised Explosive Devices on Chevron Escravos flow Station.

Experts specialized in handling explosive devices were deployed to the scene and evacuated the suspected device from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Mustafa, gave the revelation while briefing journalists in Asaba, on the level of compliance following the directive given by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on possession of illegal firearms.

According to the police boss, “through credible information received that some hoodlums had planted objects suspected to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chevron Escravos Flow Station, the Command’s IED experts were deployed to the scene.

“They discovered that the objects were IEDs planted at the base of the Flow pump ostensibly designed to cause serious collateral damage as the petroleum product in the pipe could have caused serious conflagration on the facilities”.

He pointed out that investigation into the case was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the police in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North local government area of the state have also apprehended one Raphael Reuben, 23 years, Okereke Christian, 24yrs and Godstime Solokkewie, 20yrs for robbing one Daniel Onoyaka, of Opute Hall, Ozoro.

Mustafa, hinted that the suspects while armed with guns went to the complainant’s hostel at Opute Hall, Ozoro and robbed him and his friends of one Samsung laptop and three mobile phones.

He said, “the suspects took to their heels and they were given a hot chase and later apprehended. Following their arrest, One Fabricated revolver pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, four 9mm live ammunitions, two live cartridges, one Samsung laptop and two mobile phones were recovered from them”, adding that the case is under investigation.