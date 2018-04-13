Police Foil Bomb Explosion in Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has said EOD Team of the NPF defused an IED planted near a mosque with the aim of attacking Muslim worshippers and passers by while security was beefed up to ensure hitch free Jummaat Congregational prayer within the city and other places outside the state capital.

A statement issued Friday by DSP Edet Okon, the PPRO , Borno state Command read in quote: "Yesterday at about 1200hrs, an undetonated IED was sighted by security conscious residents near a mosque under construction at Mohammed Goni Street,Old GRA, Maiduguri.

" It caused Public panick. The police EOD unit were promptly deployed to the scene and they successfully defused d bomb & sanitized the vicinity. Normalcy has returned to the area.

"Also, security arrangements has been put in place for a hitch-free Juma'at prayers & other activities in Maiduguri and Borno state in general."