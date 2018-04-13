UBEC commends Aregbesola education revolution in Osun

The Governor of State of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been described as a visionary democrat that is passionately committed towards the repositioning standard of education for a better future.

Speaking at Ansarudeen Elementary School, Sabo, Osogbo, the State capital, the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Hamid Boboye noted that inspections of some schools in the State of Osun, availed the Commission of the unfolding monumental transformation in the area of education as exemplified by breathtaking state of the art model schools built across the state by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He also lauded the governor for the training and retraining of teachers, provision of information communication technology (ICT) facilities in the schools, distributions of tablets of knowledge and other educational materials as well as the O'meal school feeding initiative among many others.

Dr Boboye who reflected that Osun is at vantage point ahead of its peers in term of application technology in learning, submitted that the development of science and technology remain a panacea for accelerated development for any nation, stressing that teachers and students must develop insatiable appetite towards pedagogic and cognitive assimilation of scientific knowledge.

Dr Boboye maintained that the assessment opportunity has convinced the Commission that Osun remains a centre of excellence in learning that should be emulated by other states.

Earlier, the Chairman of Osun State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Prince Felix Awofisayo lauded Governor Aregbesola for raising the standard of education in the state, and making it proud as reflected in the admiration of Governor Aregbesola's laudable projects and initiatives by the visiting Universal Basic Education Commission assessment team.

The Permanent Secretary of Osun State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Alhaji Fatai Kolawole charged the teacher on retraining scheme to take advantage of various proactive initiatives of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as well as becoming a change agents in lifting the standard of education unto appreciable height for incoming generation.