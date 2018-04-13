Group mobilizes traditional rulers, chiefs, others in Osun on agitation for local government autonomy

A Civil Society Organization under the auspices of Mowalek Centre for Sustainable Community Development has taken the community mobilization for local government autonomy to Ibokun and Imesi-Ile communities in Osun State.

The Chief Executive Officer, Comrade Michael Ebofin led the team to the community to enlist the support of traditional rulers, chiefs and the people of the community to impress it on the representatives in the state House of Assembly to support and vote for the passage of local government autonomy bill.

Comrade Ebofin said "We are embarking on an aggressive campaign and mobilization drive for the autonomy of the Local Government to Ibokun and Imesi-Ile in Osun State."

"Mowalek team engaged the Alademure and Owa Oooye Council of Chiefs on the need for their support in ensuring the actualization of this local government autonomy in state because it is the tier of government that is closer to the people and in a better position to meet the needs of their people."

Comrade Ebofin explained that passage of the local government autonomy bill will ensure inclusive governance by all stakeholders at the grassroots and charged the community people to support it.

After the meeting, the traditional rulers and their chiefs as well as the community champions declared support for the agitation for local government autonomy and vowed to join the campaign.