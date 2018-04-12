Troops Kill 3 Boko Haram, Rescue 33 Civilians In Borno

Troops of 28 Brigade on operation LAFIYA DOLE on 11th April, 2018 while on clearance patrol in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes to Jaje Borno State had an encounter with some Boko Haram terrorists.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu , the Director Army Public Relations in a statement Wednesday said

"Three members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the exchange of fire".

Similarly, troops also rescued 33 family members of Boko Haram terrorists comprising 15 women, 6 boys and 12 girls. However, their houses and property were destroyed.

The public are advised to always be vigilant and to report any suspected movements to the security agency.