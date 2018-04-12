OAU accused of sexual harassment will not go unpunished if culpable -VC

The Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has said that the lecturer in the department of Management and Accounting, Professor Richard Akindele who was accused of demanding for five rounds of sex from a female student to pass her in his course will not go unpunished if found culpable after necessary investigation.

Professor Ogunbodede told The Nigerian Voice that the matter is being investigated and that no one found culpable in the matter will go unpunished.

His words, "The attention of the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has been drawn to an audio recording, now trending on the social media, of a telephone conversation ostensibly between one Professor Akindele and a female student of the University. The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for grade which clearly amounts to sexually harassing the lady."

"Since the matter came to our notice, the University has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations, the Code of Conduct for the University Community and the Anti-sexual Harassment policy, in full compliance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and procedures of the University. To this end, the University has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively."

"I wish to assure the general public that Obafemi Awolowo University has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. The University considers sexual harassment as a serious offence contrary to its Code of Conduct for the University Community and against the Anti-sexual Harassment Policy of the University. It is totally and morally reprehensible, and the University will never condone such act by any staff or student."