Yobe Donates N200 Million to Nigeria Army Barracks Construction in Damaturu

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has announced a contribution of N200 million towards the construction of the proposed new military barracks in Damaturu.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the new Nigeria Army (NA) Level 2 Hospital under construction in the state capital, the governor said although the barracks is a federal government project, security is a collective responsibility for which the state government must do its part.

“The construction of the barracks, of course, is a project of the federal government. But as we all know, security is a collective responsibility. We must do our part to support the effort of the federal government…

The military continues to make sacrifices on our behalf. They are risking their lives to keep us safe – to protect the lives and property of our people. We must do everything to support them and keep them happy”, he said.

Gov. Gaidam said the state government has provided - and will continue to provide - various forms of support to the army and other security agencies in order to assist them to discharge their duties effectively and maintain peace and security in the state.

It will be recalled that the Yobe State Government had earlier spent another N200 million in 2017 to pay compensation to the owners of the land on which the new barracks will be constructed.

During his inspection visit today, the governor was conducted around the Level 2 Hospital by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General HI Ahanotu.

General Ahonatu told the governor that construction work on the hospital has reached 97 percent completion stage.