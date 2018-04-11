Gov. Gaidam Hosts Cadet ASPs of Yobe Origin

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam today hosted 11 police cadet officers undergoing regular cadet training at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

All the cadet ASPs hosted are of Yobe State origin. The cadets were in Yobe for an internship programme as part of the requirements for their graduation as Police ASPs in October 2018.

The governor congratulated the cadets for the successes they have recorded so far and urged them to be good ambassadors of the police force and of Yobe State.

"I urge you to practice what you have been taught at the Police Academy. You should be disciplined, honest and transparent in the discharge of your duties after the completion of your training.

"You are passing out as graduates and ASPs. You are already officers of the Nigeria Police. You should be proud of that.

"I am excited to see young Yobe officers in the Nigeria Police. You should encourage your brothers and friends to join as well because we do not have many youths from Yobe in the police and army.

"Do us proud wherever you are and encourage your friends and associates to join too so that we will have future commissioners of police, AIGs, DIGs and even the Police IG who are from Yobe State", the governor said.

One of the cadets who spoke on behalf of the others, Umar Aliyu, thanked the governor for all the support they enjoyed from the Yobe State Government during the course of their training at the Police Academy.

He said he and his colleagues will forever be grateful to the governor and the state government and that they will be good ambassadors of the state.

"The support from the state government has given us the calmness of spirit and the encouragement that were so crucial to our success. In the academy, we received support from the Yobe State Government every semester. We are proud to be from Yobe State", Aliyu said.