Photo News:federal Executive Council Meeting Presided Over By Vicepresident Yemi Osinbajo

(l-r) National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

(l-r) Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye; Minister for Water Resources, Mallam Suleiman Adamu and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, discussing during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

From the left, the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammadu Belo; Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geofferery Onyeama and other Ministers, singing the national anthem during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Cross section of Ministers offering opening prayers during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

(l-r) Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye; Minister for Water Resources, Mallam Suleiman Adamu and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, discussing during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Cross section of Ministers offering opening prayers during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai leading other Heads of Units to make a presentation during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) discussing with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, during the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.