General News | 11 April 2018 09:15 CET

The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative(PCNI) Denies Alleged Resignation of Gen. TY Danjuma As Chairman

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) have denied reports on social media that the Chairman of PCNI Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma has resigned.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Head, Media and Communications, PCNI, Abuja, Alhaji Alkassim Abdulkadir read in quote:

“The attention of the Presidential Committee on The North East Initiative has been drawn to online reports and social media posts on the purported resignation of the Chairman of the PCNI.

“This statement hereby debunks the reports and states that retired Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma remains the Chairman of the PCNI."

Abdulkadir further urged the media organizations, particularly, the social media to always verify their information and sources before going to the press.


