Ooni Announces Date For Hopes Alive Initiatives' Giveback Concert/tv Show

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has reiterated his commitment to the well being of orphans and less privileged in this country by ensuring they do not lag behind in the society as he released the date for this year's GiveBack Concert which is aimed at raising funds to cater for the needs of the orphans and less privileged people in the country.

This was made known in his palace when he received the Project Ambassador; Cobham's Asuquo, a physically impaired entertainer who has made it through life despite his physical challenge. He was assisted by people who saw the best in him and took care of his every needs, ensuring his talent didn't go to waste.

GiveBack Concert which was recently endorsed by the former President of the Federal Republic Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is slated to hold on 24th June, 2018 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. High profile Nigerians and corporate bodies are expected to be in attendance as all hands will be on deck to ensure the orphans and less privileged in the country's needs are met. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo while speaking about the Concert said this is going to be the first time Nigerians will come together to remember the orphans and less privileged in a positive way without government interference. He then implored all well meaning Nigerians to support by donating in their capacity to the lives of these less privileged ones.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the convener of this project who began this journey through Hopes Alive Initiative (HAI) said there's the need for everyone to participate by sowing a seed into the lives of all underprivileged. According to him, many young less privileged succumb to peer pressure and eventually choose criminalism as a way of life because they lack proper care required to positively shape their future. He said if we do this right there will be less crime and violence in our nation and the peace we so much crave will be achieved.

The Deputy convener Temitope Adesegun thanked everyone for their support and endorsement of this project. She repeated that it is no news that Non-Governmental Organizations are the major backbone of the

underprivileged in the society. This is the reason Hopes Alive Initiatives is launching a television programme: HAI TV for all NGOs to embrace. An avenue to discuss all encompassing and global issues affecting underprivileged while at the same time empowering them. The initiative also intend to identify, nurture and showcase talents of the

underprivileged ones.

It is with a view to making them live a fulfilled life without being held back by the social circumstances capable of denying them deserved respect and attention in the society.

Meanwhile, The project director Eluwole Elusiyan thanked His Majesty for his love and kindness towards the orphans and less privileged ones since he ascended the throne of his forefathers. He described Kabiyesi as a king, a father, and a god to the entire Yoruba race. He pleaded with His Majesty to continue his support for orphanage homes across the nation and the Almighty God in his abundance will continue to bless him more. He said this year's event will have the kids showcase their talents to the world while artists like Tuface, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Sir Shina Peters, Niniola, Kenny Blaq, Gbenga Adeyinka the first and others will be there as entertainers they can draw inspirations from.

