NCAN Hails Buhari's Acceptance Of Nigerians Call To SeekRe-election

The Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), has described President Buhari's acceptance of the call by Nigerians to seek re-election for another term of four years as heartwarming.

The group in a statement on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Barrister Sunusi Musa said the decision of the president which he made known at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally removed Nigerians from the state of anxiety as a result of the silence of the President since the call on the president from various quarters to seek re-election came to the front burner.

According to him, "for many months, well-meaning Nigerians have been clamoring for the President to consider seeking for another term in office so as to consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the last three years of his administration.

But the President remained silence and it really troubled many of us because of the fear that the President may decide not seek re-election."

He said NCAN has been in the fore front of mobilizing well-meaning Nigerians to add their voice to the clarion call on the president to seek re-election in 2019.

"NCAN with structure in the 773 local governments across the country has been mobilization Nigerians with the collection of signatures through its sign4buhari project as well as open canvassing support of Nigerian in several platforms to join in the call for president Buhari to run for another term."

"We decided to this initiative because we believe that the president has done tremendously well on the areas of fighting corruption, insecurity and revamping the economy."

"Though we acknowledge that there are still many things left to be done, we believe the president has done well given the circumstances he met on ground and can only do better in another four years having already laid the foundation for a sustainable Nigeria."

Barrister Sunusi said that with the declaration of the president, the group is now ready to kick-start the second phase of its mobilisation and support for the president through the recruitment of Nigerians who will not only vote for the President but also serve as his volunteers in 2019.

He said the group will soon commence Town Hall meetings in all the 360 Federal constituencies across the federation where it will showcase the achievements of the president and the need to ensure the continuity of those achievement with the re-election of the president.

Barrister Sunusi calls on Nigerians irrespective of party affiliations to support the president as he has not only demonstrated capacity, but is ready to make Nigeria a pride of all.