BBC News Africa appoints Larry Madowo as Business Editor

Larry Madowo joins the BBC from Wednesday 11th April, leading its new Business Unit. The appointment is part of the BBC World Service’s continuing expansion in TV and Digital Video content for audiences in Africa, including new business programmes.

Larry is a well-known Kenyan journalist and has previously hosted his own radio show, written a weekly newspaper column and fronted many popular TV programmes. Larry has a vast experience in broadcasting, having worked with various well established local and international media organisations, and has made many appearances previously on the BBC. He is also a pioneering digital journalist on the continent with an impressive following of over 3 million on social media.

Larrry Madowo, says: “I'm thrilled to be joining the BBC and look forward to amplifying stories about entrepreneurship, ingenuity and innovation that I've witnessed as I have travelled all over Africa. I grew up admiring the quality of journalism the BBC produces around the world and it is an honour to be a part of a bold new team that will tell authentic African stories for audiences across multiple platforms.”

Solomon Mugera, Regional Editor for BBC News Africa says “Larry is a fantastic addition to our new team and will be key in leading our new focus on business news and how it affects the lives of ordinary Africans. Our new language services and content will ensure we reach new audiences with our bold, innovative and relevant news.”