Gaidam Approves Additional N671 Million For Payment of Gratuity to Retirees

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has approved additional N670, 731, 146.00 for payment of gratuity to 3,64 civil servants who have retired from the services of the state government and those who have died in service.

A statement issued yesterday by Malam Abdullahi Bego, the Director General , Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the approval covers the civil servants who have retired (or died) between August and December 2017.

It will be recalled that in early January 2018, the governor had approved N1, 097, 896, 058.43 as gratuities to 631 workers who have retired from the services of the state government between January and July 2017.

Workers who have retired from the services of the state government from January 2018 to date will await verification and the processing of their documents before further payments are made.

It was the commitment of Governor Gaidam that the Yobe State Government will remain unwavering in its commitment to the welfare of workers in its employ, the statement added.