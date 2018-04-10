Atiku’s Campaign Office Attacked by Thugs Eight Vehicles Destroyed, Others

Barely three days after the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) North-West zonal rally in Katsina, some hoodlums suspected to be “thugs of the ruling APC” stormed the presidential campaign office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Katsina and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The suspected APC thugs destroyed no fewer than eight vehicles parked within the premises of the campaign office while some party flags hoisted on poles hooked to the fence were brought down and taken away.

It was reliably gathered that the hoodlums stormed the campaign office about 8p.m on Saturday when supporters of Atiku were gathered in the office to celebrate their successful outing during the PDP North-West zonal rally.

The attack forced Atiku’s supporters and other PDP members who were in the office, situated along Dandagoro Road, Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state to flee for safety.

Confirming the incident to DAILY INDEPENDENT, Gambo Isah, the state Police Public Relations Officer and a DSP, said three suspects were arrested in connection with the incidence and “would soon be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, Atiku Care Foundation has condemned the attack, noting that it was barbaric for thugs to attack the office and the innocent supporters who were celebrating their successful rally.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists on Monday, in Katsina, by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the foundation’s Director of Media and Publicity, North-West.

Part of the statement reads: “We went to the PDP North-West zonal rally that took place at the party’s secretariat in Katsina and returned to celebrate the colourful outing in our befitting campaign office refurbished in support of Atiku’s candidature, ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2019 when the armed bandits and armed thugs stormed the office and attacked us.

“They came in to spy on us before going back to pick up their arms to launch the attack.

“They smashed windscreens, mirrors, and bodies of vehicles parked within the premises of the campaign office with cutlasses and sticks.

“They damaged our fence, brought down our party flags erected around the fence, and went away with some of the party flags.”