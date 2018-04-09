TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Police launch man-hunt for killers of DPO in Rivers

By The Rainbow
The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr Zaki Ahmed, has launched a manhunt for the killers of SP Kingsley Chukwuegu, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rumuolumeni Police Station in the state.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the commissioner had promised to arrest the killers.

Omoni also said that the commissioner had already led a delegation of senior police officers to commiserate with the wife of the deceased officer and other family members.

“With a deep sense of loss, the Police Command in Rivers announces the sudden death of SP Kingsley Chukwuegu who died in the early hours of Monday.

“Until his death he was the DPO, Rumuolumeni Police Station. The Commissioner of Police has this morning led a delegation of Senior Police Officers to commiserate with his wife and other members of his family.

“The commissioner has launched a serious man-hunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act and promised to fish them out soonest,” the spokessman said. (NAN)


