God has another person from the North to replace Buhari as President: Pastor Tunde Bakare

The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, is out with another bombshell.

The pastor said God will replace President Muhammadu Buhari with another ‘tender plant’ from the north We interest the wod tender to mean a young leader).

Bakare who spoke on Sunday, April 8, during a sermon, said once the president is out, another tender plant will replace him.

“The reason things are going haywire in Nigeria today is because God is preparing a tender plant from the side of the north. “Once this president is out, another tender plant is entering. It will be clear to us that God preserved us for 30 years, preparing us for what he has prepared for us,” he said.

According to the cleric, who stopped short of giving a name of the person or the state from where the president's replacement will come from, he (Bakare) was was born for the purpose of saving the country.

The pastor, who was quoted in a report by The Cable, said there is no one capable of delivering Nigeria from its woes until the appointed day. Bakare said:“Let no one deceive you, there's nobody with the capacity to deliver Nigeria until that day; that day is coming, it is very near. The reason we refused to compromise our lives and to diminish our values is so that nobody can diminish our influence.

There's only one assignment left for me – it's not down, it's up. “I am not politicking with you; I am declaring thus saith the Lord – to this end was I born, for this purpose came I into the world that Nigeria will be saved, Nigeria will be changed, and Nigeria will become great in my lifetime. The mouth of the Lord has spoken it and the zeal of the Lord shall accomplish it.”