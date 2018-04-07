Army Arrest Boko Haram Suspects In Borno And Bauchi

Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade arrested one Saidu Hamidu Jenga, 33 along Maiduguri bye pass, in Bauchi town in connection with BOKO Haram activities.

A statement issueed Saturday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said the suspect was allegedly overheard discussing about movement of arms and ammunition on phone.

Items recovered from him include one techno phone with two sim cards as well as N6,870 cash.

Similarly, troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE has arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Umar Ali, 59, from Mirnga village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

He was arrested at Galdimare ward of Biu town.

The statement added that preliminary investigation revealed that he had been participating in Boko Haram activities in the area.

The public is advised to always give useful information to the security agency to aid them in carrying out assigned tasks.