Terrorism | 7 April 2018 09:21 CET

Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday Friday, neutralised suspected BOKO Haram terrorists in Barkin Dutse area of Adamawa State following a distress call from hunters.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement said the terrorists on sighting the troops opened fire which resulted in exchange of fire.

Five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while some escape into nearby caves during the encounter. Also, one hunter lost his life during the operation.

Items recovered include 5 AK 47 rifles and 5 magazines loaded with 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Troops wee still in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

The public was therefore advised to report any suspicious movements in their area to the security agency for prompt action.


