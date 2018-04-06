Borno Police Nab Armed Robbers, Mobile Phone Snatchers, Recover 242Illegal Guns

Borno state police command has arrested and paraded some group of armed robbers, notorious syndicate that specializes in snatching of cell phones or hand sets.

It also displayed over 242 assorted guns comprising of 9 AK-47, 33 pump Actions and 200 Dane guns recovered from Borno residents following the expiration of the 21 Day ultimatum given to possessors of illegal guns to surrender them to the police.

Briefing newsmen on the arrests and recoveries on Friday at the Borno state police headquarters, Maiduguri in the afternoon, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Damian Chukwu further said that the command have q also recovered arms and ammunitions among others from the suspects.

He explained further that the dane guns recovered were not among the prohibited guns but the circumstances they were found pointed that they could be used for criminal purposes.

According to him, on 31st January, 2018 , a group of hoodlums numbering about five , armed with deadly weapons , conspired and invaded a cattle ranch of one Musa Ardo Dawa of Tugga Village in Damboa local government and dispossesed him of six cows and forty seven sheep.

" Based on a tip-off , four of the five suspects namely, Abdullahi Barka, Sani Adamu , Awalu Ahmad and Adamu Baba Yakiwale now late were arrested by SARS operatives in collaboration with members of the vigilante.

"The stolen herds have since been recovered and in the course of investigation, the suspects admitted committing the crime.

" Similarly, between 3rd ,5th and 10th February, 2018 , one Isa Musa, Idi Bello, Ahmadu Bello, Idi Hassan, Ahmadu Hassan and one Kyari Gana , notorious armed robbery gang terrorising Kawaye , Borno Yesu villages under Magumeri and Gubio local government areas were arrested at various locations armed with two AK-47 rifles, a Dane gun , cutlasses and other dangerous weapons," Damian said.

Chukwu alao added that the police Command has on 4th March 2018 based on DSS report , found a cache of arms and ammunition at an abandoned building belonging to one Goni Modu at Bulabulin Ngaranam area in Maiduguri metropolis.

He maintained that the subject being the former occupant fled the area during Boko Haram terroriststs' invasion of the community and occupation of the building, until recently, the weapons were discovered when one Goni Modu the owner of the house returned and began renovation of the property.

The Commissioner of Police also said the recovered items which are presently in custody of the headquarters 195 battalion of Nigerian Army in Maiduguri include: two bags of ammunition, two rocket propelled grenades and four AK-47 rifles.

" Against the above background, members of the public , especially returnee internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) to previously dominated Boko Haram Communities , are hereby advised to look out for such weaponry and IEDs," Chukwu said.

Other suspects paraded include one Hassan Kwari of Maiduguri metropolis , a student of Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, who attacked and injured one Paul Moses , his room mate at the polytechnic , and one Ali Mohammed of Damboa road in Maiduguri arrested by SARS operatives after Kidnapping one 14 year old Mohammed Ibrahim Imam of old GRA , Maiduguri among others.