Afam Iii Fast Power, Gbarain, Alaoji, Omoku Power Plants To Begin Operations Soon

Four power generation plants capable of adding 1,262MW of electricity to the power grid have been primed to commence operations soon, operators of the facilities have disclosed. Three of the plants, under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP), currently being managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), would be fired up in a couple of weeks as all impediments hampering their completion had been removed.

The 225MW Gbarain plant, 572MW steam-fired Alaoji plant, 225MW Omoku plant, and 240MW Afam III Fast Plant are almost set to start contributing to the national grid. The NDPHC manages the Gbarain, Mokoku and Alaoji power plants, while the Afam Power Plc. operates the Afam III Fast Power Plant. The Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, NDPHC, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, said that in a couple of months, beginning from April, all the remaining power plants being handled by the Company would be completed and fired up.