Girl Wins Nwoko’s University Scholarship

A Delta North girl, Anita Okpochini, has won scholarship award from a Delta North Senatorial aspirant, Prince Ned Nwoko, to study at the University after she won two medals during a swimming competition.

Okpochini, a senior secondary school student of Akashede Girls College, Obiaruku, Ukwuani local government area of Delta state, got the award after she took first position twice among other girls in the competition.

Okpochini won two gold medals at the swimming event, one for relay race and the other for personal event.

Addressing the crowd who witnessed the event, Prince Nwoko said he gave the award to Okpochini for coming out best in the competition tagged ‘Hon Ned Nwoko swimming competition’ held at the Mount Delta at Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha north local government area of Delta state.