Royal Wedding: Photo Of Meghan Markle's dad could offer a big clue about the royal wedding

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle and the soon-to-be father-in-law of Prince Harry , leads a relatively low-key life in Rosarito, Mexico.

But since his daughter got engaged to one of the most famous people on the planet, Markle's received a lot more attention from random passersby who ask about the royal wedding and paparazzi who want to shoot his every move.

Last week, photographers captured the former lighting director reading the book, Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History , at his local Starbucks.

will tie the knot on May 19. (Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner)” />

Most people are positively obsessed with the picture.

“Literally nothing is more pure than Meghan Markle's dad doing some reading to learn more about England,” Dana Schwartz, a correspondent for EW, wrote in a now-viral tweet (some pointed out that the book is about Britain , not just England).

The picture also might offer up a pretty big clue about the royal wedding, which takes place on Saturday, May 19.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Markle wanted her mother, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle (Meghan's parents divorced when she was six ). But thanks to the photo above, it looks like Markle's father might be walking her after all. Or at the very least, attending the wedding ― which would still be big deal, as the elder Markle is reportedly very shy and it's been unclear if he would make it to the nuptials.

When the Meghan-Prince Harry engagement was announced, her parents did issue a sweet statement about the big event.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person,” the two said. “To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Before the wedding, Thomas Markle will reportedly be honored with a family coat of arms a few days before the wedding, according to People. When HuffPost reached out for comment, Kensington Palace wouldn't confirm the news.

But a spokesperson did confirm that at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, the Duchess of Cambridge's father, Michael Middleton, received the same honor a week before the wedding.

Just a few more weeks until we find out.