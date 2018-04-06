Nigerian artiste, daughter murdered by Italian husband in Lagos

A Nigerian artiste, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra, have been reportedly murdered by her Italian husband, Peter Nielsen.

They were allegedly murdered in the family's residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island in the early hours of Thursday.

Although details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy, our correspondent learnt that Peter had been picked up by the police.

The corpses were said to have been d

eposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Report said the native of Kogi State had signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017, which reportedly earned her a brand new Ford explorer, a house on Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect for murder, said a crime scene investigative team had been deployed in the house.

He said, “The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody. It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution.

“The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case.”

Text credit- PUNCH

