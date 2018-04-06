Kim Kardashian shares first ever photo of her family of five!

Kim Kardashian knows first-hand the difficulties of taking a good family photo. The 37-year-old reality star delighted fans this week when she shared the first ever photo of her family of five, including children North, four, Saint, two, and baby Chicago. And while the Kardashian-Wests look picture perfect in the image, Kim admitted that it had been a battle to get her little one to cooperate. “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she commented. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.” She later followed up in a tweet: “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saint’s shirt because he kept running away lol.” Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her family of five It’s the first time that Kim has shared a photo of her family since she and Kanye welcomed baby daughter Chicago, who was born via gestational carrier in January. Kim can be seen showcasing her famous curves in a fitted champagne-coloured dress while holding her sleeping baby. Husband Kanye West, meanwhile, is dressed in a white shirt, black trouser and trainers – just like his mini-me son Saint. The couple’s eldest daughter North is wearing a red and black embroidered jacket over a black top and cropped trousers, and is giving a big smile as she flashes a peace sign for the camera. The entire Kardashian clan gathered together last Sunday to celebrate Easter, with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also in attendance with their baby daughter Stormi. According to E! News, the celebration included baby bunnies, chick and lambs, and there was an Easter egg hunt for all the children to enjoy.