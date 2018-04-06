Why Shettima is prioritizing rehabilitation of Destroyed Communities, and resettlement of IDPs – Zulum

Borno state Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, speaks with The Nigerian Voice on returning life to normalcy after the destructive activities of Boko Haram in the state.

Qtn: How do you get through with your workers reaching out to places like Bama, Benishiekh and Konduga among others that were consisted inaccessible?

Ans: In fact, the truth of the matter is that in the past, some areas were inaccessible to reach due to the Boko haram insurgency or lack of security.

But recently, most especially, this week that I personally travelled down to Bama and Konduga with my workers to supervise the reconstruction work in progress in both Konduga and Bama towns, the security situation has drastically and impressively improved with the routine and gallantry display of the Nigerian military in those areas.

For example, yesterday, Wednesday I travelled to Bama and Konduga towns to inspect the works in progress and to my delight, I was happy and impressed to see soldiers all over the places along the roads and even within the town’s visited and our men are their working peacefully twenty hours daily without any hindrance or disturbance from anybody not to talk of the Boko haram insurgents.

This really indicates that the military are doing their job well and we call on the people of the areas concerned or affected to please support and cooperate with the military to restore peace permanently in the areas as the federal and state governments are all doing their best to ensure that peace returns quickly to the state and north east at large.

In some of the places I went to inspect reconstruction work. I have generally seen the hunters and civilian JTF in an organized manner providing security services to the residents just as it is being done at the IDPs camps within the state capital.

The roads are now secured and on surveillance by the military and hunters. So people should encourage them by way of fishing out useful information to them to assist the military complete their assignment perfectly for peace to reign and socio economic activities to return and boost better than what it used to be in the past.

Actually, my last visit to Bama and Konduga witnessed tremendous or great improvement on the issue of security in the area making the road very accessible now unlike in the past 40 days or few weeks ago that we visited the areas. Comparatively, movement was free and easy.

The transportation of our building materials which in the past used to be tedious is now easier and smooth unlikr before. Even the Commandant of the 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army Bama, Colonel Adamu Garba Nura has confirmed this to the residents and some government officials that the security situation in the area has improved compared to the past. The commandant told me also that more manpower and equipment have been deployed to the area and that makes them very effective better than in the past.

He said soldiers have been placed or positioned in strategic locations to protect lives and property of the people and the military also require the residents to cooperate with the military by supporting their actions in protecting them.

Qtn: Is it only the state government that is making effort to reconstruct and resettle these IDPs in their host communities?

Ans: Yes. But there are other donor agencies and development partners that the government has contacted and efforts are being made to enter into agreements with them on many aspects of the reconstruction, rehabilitation and Resettlement areas of the IDPs hence the state government alone can not carry out all. The projects are money consuming and require huge amount of money to successfully achieved its target of resetting all the affected displaces persons.

However, Governor Shettima as a man of integrity, commitment, foresight and focus, has initiated lots of projects and programmes to address the challenges or issues on ground ranging from housing construction of new housing estates to rebuilding of the destroyed structures in the affected local government areas where he has ejected billions of naira for the projects.

It is impressive and a good start where along the line, donor agencies can come in as well as the development partners can assist in certain areas of needs of the IDPs to support the state government initiative.

This also informed the commitment and zeal of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari since his assumption of office in May 2015. The president has shown clear internet and determination to assist and support Borno State overcome its predicaments unlike in the past when the government of former President Jonathan Goodluck completely abandoned Borno State and treated the state as if it is not part of Nigeria.

With the coming into power of President Buhari, everything has changed, we in Borno State have actually seen the changes in terms of leadership with the support and determination of the president to restore peace in the state and north east as well as terminate the dreadful Boko haram insurgency and terrorism.

This is a welcome development and we are totally in support of the move of both the President and Borno State governor, Kashim Shettuma and we pray that very soon the insurgency will be a history or story of the past.

I personally commend the efforts, support, commitment and determination of President Buhari and Governor Shettuma. They have really tried and are still doing wonderful things for the people of Borno, most especially, the people in the affected areas who have been displaced for years and months now. Many have been deprived of their Human rights, rights to earn a living, to farm, work and live a better life by the insurgency.

This gradually paralyzed socio economic activities of the state and that is why the state Governor is making concerted efforts to ensure that the displaced persons return to their host communities and peace is restored in these places in order for them to comfortably and conveniently return back to base and continue with their life, Hence there is no place like home.

Everybody knows that my Ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the mission and vision of the governor is attained.

Although, it is not an easy task I should think, we are up to the task and doing it diligently and credibly.

QTN: Is enough support to the Bama people or Borno state citizens affected by the insurgency hence the funds are meant for the victims of the insurgency?

ANS: No, I don’t think so. But I really commend them for that. I am glad to also inform you that, we have recently contacted the VSF Committee and very soon we are billed to meet in Abuja and consider a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with them on certain areas or aspects of the reconstruction, rehabilitation and Resettlement issues of the IDPs as right now, plans are underway for me to meet with them and submit our proposals on the areas of their intervention.

The ministry is also making an effort to further seek more support and assistance from other donor agencies like World Bank Group, Dangote Foundation and others, all in an effort to ensure that the IDPs return to their host communities and live a better life, By next week, I will be with them to formalize the issues or agreement of Understanding.

QTN: What is the level of work now in the areas the Ministry is handling for the return of the IDPs?

ANS: The state government is making wide rang of contacts with donor agencies and development partners on the reconstruction, rehabilitation and Resettlement of the IDPs in the state that have been displaced by the Boko haram insurgency.

Plans are underway to contact even World Bank Group next week to formalize on areas of assistance. Others have been contacted and we will Still contact more individuals and organizations including governments for Support. because reconstruction exercise is robost and expensive.

The state government alone can not conveniently handle it. Others need to come in to make their contributions or give their assistance.

The issue is not only Bama but the entire state. There are other local government areas that need such support and assistance before they are resettled because they were also affected by the Boko haram insurgency.

And work level at the project sites we are now constructing and reconstructing, in most cases, some of the structures are at 80%-100% generally including both the public and private houses, offices, markets, courts, schools, hospitals or clinics, LGC secretariats, Government lodges, Police stations, police barracks, FRSC offices, motor parks.

QTN: How committed is the state government to the resettlement and reconstruction work across the 20 LGCs affected by the insurgency?

ANS: Governor Kashim Shettima have generally mentioned and indicated his commitment to the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of the IDPs at the appropriate time this year, maybe before the 5th anniversary of the present administration.

The governor has undoubtedly shown utmost interest and determination to rebuild the ravaged LGAs in phases where reconstruction works have since commenced in earnest in some LGAs with modern materials and basic facilities and amenities in Kaga, Bama, MMC, Jere, Gwoza, Damboa and Konduga while plans are on top gear to clear and commence work in the next phase LGAs like Mafa, Dikwa, Askira Uba, Ngala and others as part of our reconstruction, rehabilitation and Resettlement process of the IDPs host communities.

So far, billions of naira have been ejected into the reconstruction process and work are at different stages of completion within the range of 50-95% in all the areas.

Thank God for the governor’s initiative to embark of massive housing estates. Although, we still need more funds and additional support from donor agencies to complete the remaining works on ground.

With the recent pronouncements by the state government to commence relocation or resettlement of Bama Returnee IDPs, How prepared or ready are you in terms of accommodation, schools, offices and commercial facilities among others including security structures?

Conducting the governor round the reconstructed and rehabilitated structures within Bama Town Thursday, the State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana Unara said works were at 70-80% completion with the major works being completed, remaining finishing touches in some of the residential houses as not all the houses were renovated as a result if capital intensiveness of the job.

He added that although the state government has concluded arrangement with the Bama stakeholders and Traditional Rulers including the ward and village heads to support those residential owners that their houses were yet to be renovated with funds to enable them complete the Reconstruction work on their own when they finally retuned to Bama on 2nd April 2018 as the first Batch were expected to be transported to Bama from IDPs camps in Maiduguri down to Bama town .

The commissioner further explained that almost all the physical structures were renovated solely and funded by the state government including logistics, labour and materials worth billions of naira while other supporting development partners made a few contributions in terms of livelihood support for the returning IDPs, hospital equipments and kits, instructional materials, food, poverty Alleviation and relief materials among others by organizations like Dangote Foundation, PCNI, SEMA, Borno State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youths Empowerment, UNICEF, Nigerian Military, UNHCR, ICRC, UNDP and others.

He said although works were still in progress in some schools and public buildings while others are yet to be reconstructed due to capital intensiveness of the projects, the state and federal governments as well as the development partners have really done a lot and still a lot of funds were needed to completely rehabilitate the destroyed Bama town, noting that, about 79-80 per cent of the structures were ready for occupation by both the private and public organizations and individuals.

Professor Zulum however thanked the governor, President Buhari and supporting partners for their support and assistance in rebuilding Bama town and other towns destroyed by the insurgents while acknowledging the support, cooperation and sacrifices of the Nigerian armed forces in the restoration of peace in the state.

He pointed out that without the liberation of the areas from the boko Haram insurgents, restoration of peace and accessibility of the roads by the Nigerian military, today , none of the projects could have been achieved while thanking the media and staff of his ministry for their efforts and hard work.