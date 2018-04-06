TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 6 April 2018 00:01 CET

(Photos: Readers discretion highly advised) Easter Celebration: Car Crushes A Man Into  Two In Amichi 

By Izunna Okafor 
Click for Full Image Size

It was indeed a lachrymose evening on Easter Sunday as a vibrant young man (name withheld) was fatally crushed and fragmented into two, by a inattentively speeding Toyota Camry.

According to a Facebook user, Mr. Umeh Goodluck, the victim, who was simply identified as a preacher received the horrendous deathnock at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State in the fade of the Easter celebration .

Quoting an eyewitness, he further narrated that the Toyota Camry was cruising along the Nnewi-Amichi-Ekwukumili express road when he speedily and uncontrollably ran into and crushed the innocent victim at the popular Eke Ochie Junction/Roundabout, fragmenting him into two tanches, and rendering his motorcycle useless.

The arena was subsequently taken over by a throng who surrounded to gaze at the dead body, even as they vehemently shrouded repeatedly in condemnation and repudiation of such an inauspicious death.











Support democracy and promote good ethical goverance.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists