(Photos: Readers discretion highly advised) Easter Celebration: Car Crushes A Man Into  Two In Amichi 

It was indeed a lachrymose evening on Easter Sunday as a vibrant young man (name withheld) was fatally crushed and fragmented into two, by a inattentively speeding Toyota Camry.

According to a Facebook user, Mr. Umeh Goodluck, the victim, who was simply identified as a preacher received the horrendous deathnock at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State in the fade of the Easter celebration .

Quoting an eyewitness, he further narrated that the Toyota Camry was cruising along the Nnewi-Amichi-Ekwukumili express road when he speedily and uncontrollably ran into and crushed the innocent victim at the popular Eke Ochie Junction/Roundabout, fragmenting him into two tanches, and rendering his motorcycle useless.

The arena was subsequently taken over by a throng who surrounded to gaze at the dead body, even as they vehemently shrouded repeatedly in condemnation and repudiation of such an inauspicious death.