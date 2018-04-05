Omisore dumps PDP, burns party flag

A former Deputy Governor in Osun State, Mr Iyiola Omisore has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and angrily burned the flags of the party hoisted in his house located at Ogo-Oluwa area which was the former Secretariat of the party.

The Nigerian Voice could not confirm the new party that Omisore will join to pursue his governorship ambition in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state. At the time of filing this reports, it was confirmed that he was no more in PDP.

Omisore and his supporters boycotted the congresses of PDP held in March where the State Working Committee and executives of PDP at the ward and local government levels were elected.

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Hon Soji Adagunodo described the action of Omisore as hasty and needless. Adagunodo said the burning of the PDP flags by Omisore and his supporters is unfortunate.

He expressed surprise at the conduct o Omisore in spite of several efforts being made by leaders of the party at the National and state levels to reconcile them with the mainstream of the party.

Speaking further, Adagunodo reminded Omisore that it was the PDP that God used to save him from political annihilation in the Alliance for Democracy and subsequently made him a ranking senator of the Federal Republic who rose to become the chairman of the Appropriation committee of the higher legislative chamber.

The PDP chairman urges the teeming members and supporters of the party in the state to remain calm and focussed on the ultimate target of winning the next governorship election and restoring the state back to its prosperous path beginning from November this year.